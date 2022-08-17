Rubber marks from pucks dot the glass during a hockey practice in Vancouver on June 2, 2011. A majority of Canadians believe sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major problem in youth hockey are a major problem, according to an Angus Reid study. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rubber marks from pucks dot the glass during a hockey practice in Vancouver on June 2, 2011. A majority of Canadians believe sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major problem in youth hockey are a major problem, according to an Angus Reid study. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Poll: Majority of Canadians believe sexual misconduct a major issue in youth hockey

Hockey Canada dealing with the fallout of a scandal over its handling of sexual assault allegations

A majority of Canadians believe sexual harassment and sexual assault are a major problem in youth hockey, according to a new study.

A poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute found that 58 per cent of Canadians believe incidences of sexual misconduct are a major issue, while another 17 per cent believe they are a minor problem.

The study found that 56 per cent of respondents who had close ties with youth hockey felt sexual misconduct was a major problem. Angus Reid said women of all ages are more likely to perceive a major problem compared to men in their same generational bracket.

Men younger than 35 are least likely to feel there is an issue, according to the study.

Angus Reid released the findings of the study Wednesday as the quarterfinals were being played at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

The tournament is being held under scrutiny as Hockey Canada deals with the fallout of a scandal over its handling of sexual assault allegations made against members of its 2003 and 2018 world junior teams.

In other findings, 63 per cent of respondents felt change in Hockey Canada’s leadership is necessary, and 27 per cent are confident the governing body’s recently announced plan to combat what it calls toxic behaviour in hockey will improve how women and girls are treated.

Angus Reid said the results are from an online survey conducted Aug. 8-10 among a randomized sample of 2,279 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

The survey was commissioned and paid for by Angus Reid.

RELATED: Hockey Canada has paid $7.6M in sex abuse settlements since 1989

hockeysexual misconduct

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. wakeboarding provincials ride over Sproat Lake
Next story
Courtenay basketball star wins silver with Team B.C.

Just Posted

Cumberland Wild organizers Benjamin Howells and Vig Shulman of the Big Timeout fame have opted for a smaller footprint with a three-part concert series spanning two days and one night. Photo by Colin Smith
Getting wild in Cumberland

A drawing shows the current approved design on the left and the proposed revisions. Image, Studio 531 Architects Inc.
Heritage committee reviews Cumberland Hotel site plan changes

The Cumberland Campground at Comox Lake. Google Maps photo
Man airlifted to hospital after jump off Devil’s Ladder in Cumberland

Erik Eriksson has announced his decision to run for mayor of Courtenay. Photo submitted
Erik Eriksson to run for mayor of Courtenay