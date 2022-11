The Comox Valley Glacier Kings and the Port Alberni Bombers squared off Tuesday night at the CV Sports Centre. Scott Stanfield photo Yetis forward Max Gorzelnik gets a shot on net in the second period. Scott Stanfield photo The Glacier Kings couldn’t get a puck past Bombers goalie Lukas Toth. Scott Stanfield photo Glacier Kings rookie forward Nick Esposito is tied for fourth in league scoring with 33 points. Scott Stanfield photo Kings 6’5” defenceman Parker Jorginson makes his way to the penalty box. Scott Stanfield photo

Port Alberni blanked the Comox Valley Glacier Kings 3-0 Tuesday at the Comox Valley Sports Centre.

The Bombers scored once in the second period and twice in the third.

Undisciplined play cost the Glacier Kings, who finished the night with 40 minutes of penalties. Port Alberni had two minor penalties.

The Yetis were backstopped by Josh Doherty, who made 31 saves.

Comox Valley hosts Oceanside Friday, Nov. 25 at the Sports Centre. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

