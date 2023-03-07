Public encouraged to participate in Vancouver Island Loppet

The Vancouver Island Loppet features races for all ages. File photo

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club with the Joint Physiotherapy + Sports Injury Centre invites the public to participate in the 41st annual Vancouver Island Loppet on Saturday, March 25 at the Mount Washington Nordic facilities.

The term loppet refers to a ‘citizen race,’ indicating anyone can participate.

The event features races for all ages, from children skiing in the cookie loppet, to youth (ages 6-18) and adults (18-85 years). Distances include the 1km cookie loppet for the wee ones, a 5km distance for kids and adults, 15km and 30km.

Distances can be skied in either the classic (diagonal stride) or free technique (skating).

A corporate and a recreational relay are new features this year. Teams of three skiers will take turns on the 5 km course for a fun team spirit challenge. Costumes are encouraged! Celebrate spring! Channel your inner Viking and enjoy gliding through the beautiful cross country ski trails at Mount Washington.

FMI: www.strathconanordics.com/Vancouver-island-loppet

