Race night in Black Creek: Taks wins grand prize

Gary Marcus Trucking and Courtenay Auto teamed up to sponsor a major event Saturday at Saratoga Speedway when the Ace Brewing Bombers raced for over $12,000 in cash and prizes. The race featured the highest Bomber car-count in years as 18 racers qualified and left it all on the track.

Drivers earned cash prizes and championship points for the first 50-lap segment that had 2022 points leader #24 Charlie Ackerman managing to hold off former champion #87 Big Boston Larson and #42 Gary Marcus for a 1-2-3 finish that set the starting grid for the second segment. After the break the action heated up right away with the grand prize in sight; flagman Ted Dimtrov had to use the black flag more than once warning drivers not to get too aggressive and to keep the field intact while maintaining exciting racing action. Despite the close monitoring, #22 Mark Stephens got caught up in a three-way tangle that left his car against the wall too damaged to return. At the line it was last-season’s Bomber Boss Chad Taks who out-wheeled and out-waited the competitive field to claim the Marcus-supplied 602 race-engine grand prize. Larson was second and Aiden Sandirson third. The latter, however, failed to pass tech, as did fourth-place Gord Fraser, which meant fifth-place Marcus took third alojng with a cash prize.

The Kyte Delivery Hornets were also on the program with a starting grid of 20 B racers in a 25-lap race. Fourteen-year-old Talica Lippy #47 showed brave determination despite difficulties shifting gears, but she stayed with it to show other aspiring racers how to get it done and have some fun. She’s going to have some great stories to tell when school starts in September. #95 Aiden Hoffman of Black Creek fought hard throughout the competition and finished at the top of the podium with #2 Brandon Carter in second place and #77 Al Carter earning third. Only two Hornet B drivers opted to take the competition transfer into the Hornet A main and it paid off big for Brandon Hopp, who won a great 20-lap main. James Laidlaw’s #91 made hard contact with the safety barrier, however, mandatory race car design and personal safety equipment meant the crash didn’t result in injury. Bit it did end his race night, making way for #05 Jim Levirs to capture second and #96 Kyle Longworth in third for his first ever circle-track podium finish and trophy.

This weekend, Campbell River Boatland presents the final Crash to Pass Boat Race of the 2022 season. An added attraction, CR Boatland welcomes Lataisha Maynard: BCs Strongest Woman who will perform an impressive feat of strength as she works her way to the Canadian Nationals in the fall. For tickets, visit www.saratogarcing.ca

auto racingComox Valley