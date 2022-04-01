Pickleball is one of the feature sports at the 2022 55+ BC Games in Victoria Sept. 13-17. Photo by Terry Farrell

Pickleball is one of the feature sports at the 2022 55+ BC Games in Victoria Sept. 13-17. Photo by Terry Farrell

Registration open for 2022 55+ BC Games in Victoria

Registration is ongoing for the 2022 55+ BC Games in Victoria Sept. 13-17.

There are many opportunities to participate, support, or volunteer at these Games returning from two years off due to Covid-19. Athletes will be competing all over Greater Victoria in their choice of one out of 32 different sports and activities.

This year’s list features 8-ball, archery, badminton, bocce, bridge, carpet bowling, cribbage, cycling (road), darts, dragon boating, equestrian, five-pin bowling, floor curling, golf, hockey, horseshoes, ice curling, karate, lawn bowling, mountain biking, pickleball, slo-pitch, snooker, soccer (men’s and women’s), sturling, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, trap shooting, triathlon, and whist.

The Comox Valley is in Zone 2, which includes Bella Bella, Bella Coola, Black Creek, Bowser, Campbell River, Comox, Courtenay, Cumberland, Gabriola Island, Gold River, Ladysmith, Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni, Port Hardy, Port McNeil!, Powell River, Qualicum, Royston, Tahsis, Totino, Ucluelet and adjacent Islands.

All information including rules and vaccine regulations can be found at 55plusbcgames.org

Registrering is simple. Choose your sport, contact your zone, submit your registrain and fees.

Events may have playdowns before the Games.

Every sport or activity has a sports co-ordinator who handles all registration forms and fees (by cheque) through Canada Post. To contact the Zone 2 sports co-ordinator, email zone2info@55plusbcgames.org

For general information about the 55+ BC Games, contact Zone 2 Area 4 Comox Valley rep Jill Nelson at hi-focus@shaw.ca

