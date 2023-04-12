Registration open for 2023 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon

Celebration at the finish line of the 2022 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon. Photo supplied. The swimming portion of the Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon will take place at the Comox Valley Sports Centre. Photo supplied Kids transitioning from the swim portion to the cycling event at the Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon. Photo submitted Kids competing in the run leg of the 2022 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon. Photo supplied

As the season changes from winter to spring, it’s time to also look at outdoor and sports activities the Comox Valley has to offer.

The Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon is an annual race event for kids, youth, and adults to have fun, be active, and get involved. All details about the event are at www.trik.ca, but read on for more information.

A triathlon is made up of a swim, bike, and run. The swim will be in a pool at the Comox Valley Sports Centre, the bike course is either on the road or on the Vanier School grounds (depending on ages), and the run will loop out to the Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds trails. There are a variety of race distances that are age- and skill-appropriate. All events can be entered as an individual with some age categories offering team entries.

The event is on Sunday, May 28 with a 9 a.m. race start for ages 10 through adult, and a 12:30 p.m. start for kids ages 4 to 9.

The kids’ event is fun and supportive with participation ribbons presented at the end of the race.

The 12 through adult-aged events are timed and have race ranking medals based on gender and age groupings. Adult events also have options for participating in just a run-bike (duathlon), swim-bike (aquabike), or a swim-run (aquathlon). There is also a “Just TRI-IT” category with introductory distances.

“This event offers the community a fun event to ‘tri’ themselves” says Terry Hooper, the race director. “The Tri-K has a long history in the Valley with great support from the participants, community volunteers, and sponsors. I’m grateful to carry on this tradition by directing this event for the second year. I welcome everyone to come out and take part – including spectators!”

The event registration will close on May 23, but registering before the end of April will guarantee an event t-shirt with your selected sizing. Registration information is at www.trik.ca.

Volunteers are also welcome and needed for the morning or afternoon event – or both. Volunteer information and signup is at www.trik.ca as well.

Comox Valley