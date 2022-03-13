Roots fastest Comox Valley runner at Pioneer 8k

Comox Valley runners held their own in a field of nearly 400 at the Pioneer 8k, the third race of the Island Series, Feb. 27 in North Saanich. The high-profile event serves as the B.C. road race 8k championships.

“The course is beautiful with the route running along rural roads, and past properties with horses,” Derek Brenchley of the Comox Valley Road Runners said.

The top local runner was Logan Roots of Run to Beer, who finished sixth overall in a personal best time of 25:13. This puts Roots as the top ranked runner overall for the series.

CVRR president Rob Kelly had a strong performance to once again win his age category with a time of 31:04. Close behind was Brenchley, who also ran well to win his category in 31:29. CVRR vice-president Keith Wakelin was close behind, taking second in his category with a clocking of 32:05. Wakelin was excited to note that this matches his previous best time on this course, and he’s feeling strong and looking forward to what the rest of this season will bring.

Hot on their heels was Andrea Wilson, who took third in her category in 32:20. Wilson has been running exceptionally well this season and she is in contention for the top masters female in the Island Series.

Wayne Crowe was not far behind, as he claimed second in his division in 32:54.

Roz Smith once again set the standard as she took top spot in her category with a time of 37:54, just edging out Gord Harris, who took second in his category in 37:58. Darrell and Sharon Fisher ran well to finish in 40:30 and 42:45 respectively, with Sharon taking sixth in her division. Sheila van Gisbergen also had a good day to finish in 52:48 and take fifth in her category. Quinley Kaufman also claimed first in her category, finishing in 1:00:49.

For full results go to racedaytiming.ca

