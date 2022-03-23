Royal LePage Snow to Surf final call to register

Well folks, the temperature is trending upwards, we’ve survived a perilous week of confused exhaustion that inexorably pursues that “springing forward” business, and there’s even a smattering of solicitous crocuses threatening to make an appearance. To further amplify the seasonally-renewed vigour, we now find ourselves permitted full uncensored access to the expressions everyone has gotten used to obscuring with their masks for the past two years.

It’s a confusing, but nonetheless exciting time of year as we all mill about waiting for the earnest onset of spring; “shoulder season,” as I have heard it un- or affectionately referred to by those pre-mourning the loss of their winter pursuits or anxiously awaiting the dawn of their summer recreational endeavours, respectively. We’re all out here hemming and hawing and trying to decide whether to make the most of the remaining snow, the recently exposed trails, or to test the waters.

Why compromise? A great and unappreciated joy of living in the Comox Valley is that short, shiny sliver of the year during which you can enjoy all of the above. Skiing. Running. Mountain Biking. Kayaking. Road Biking. Canoeing. If this is starting to sound familiar, then you might already be on one of over 100 teams registered for Canada’s premier multisport adventure race, taking place right here on May 1. That’s right, fellow outdoors enthusiasts; it is the perfect time of year to gather your seven best friends and see how fast you can go (or how much fun you can have) from the peak of Mount Washington to Comox Marina Park.

Registration is still open for the 2022 Royal LePage Snow to Surf – but spots are going fast and the clock is ticking. Sign-up closes on April 1, and we would hate for you to miss out on the action. You’ve made it through another winter, so come out and celebrate the outdoors and our community.

Not enough time to rally the troops, but still want to be part of the hoopla? We would love to have you as a volunteer. It takes over 500 committed individuals to make this event happen, and you will be rewarded with an extremely cool crew shirt.

For participant and volunteer registration, visit www.snowtosurf.com

