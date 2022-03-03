Skiers line up to start the Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow to Surf Adventure Relay Race. Photo by Tim Penney

Royal LePage Snow to Surf looking for volunteers

After a two-year layoff due to the pandemic, the Royal LePage Snow to Surf returns on May 1, and organizers are seeking volunteers.

No experience required. Various positions needed, all of which guarantee a great day of outdoor sports and community engagement. All volunteers receive a unique crew shirt and our endless gratitude.

Sign up to join the fun and help make the 38th Royal LePage Snow to Surf Relay Race a success! Visit www.snowtosurf.com/contact-us/ or email publicity@snowtosurf.com to let us know you’re in.

And there is still time to enter a team to participate in the race. Get eight friends together and register at www.snowtosurf.com

Either way, join the fun on May 1, as the most exciting multi-sport adventure relay on Vancouver Island returns.

