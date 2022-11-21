Eight Comox Valley runners competed at the Age Group World Championships at the London Marathon. From left: Andrea Wilson, Roz Smith, Rob Kelly, Wayne Crowe, Janet Green, Colleen Schmidt and Danny Keyes. Missing: Kristie Kelly. Photo supplied

Roz Smith wins bronze at marathon age group worlds

Eight Comox Valley athletes qualified to represent Canada at the Age Group World Championships (40-and-older) held within the London Marathon. More than 40,000 runners took part in the Oct. 2 event that started in Greenwich Park, wound back-and-forth along the River Thames, and finished at St James’ Park.

The top local finisher was Comox Valley Road Runners president Rob Kelly, who ran another sub-three-hour marathon with a time of 2:58. Close behind was Danny Keyes, who executed a great race in 3:01 to earn 13th place in his category.

Andrea Wilson was the top local woman. She ran 3:12. Wayne Crowe earned an eighth-place finish with a time of 3:16. Kristie Kelly and Colleen Schmidt ran 3:23 and 3:33 respectively. Roz Smith ran with precision, finishing in 3:50 to claim third in her category. Janet Green also ran well to finish in 5:04.

“It was an amazing experience,” Crowe said. “It’s really the reward for many miles of hard training.”

One of the highlights for the group was a surprise appearance at the awards ceremony by two-time Olympic gold medalist and marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge, who presented Smith with her world championship bronze medal.

“We all enjoyed the experience of running this world-class event, and are already looking forward to the next challenge,” added Crowe.

Plenty of fun, local running events are coming up. The CVRR Memorial run Nov. 27 is a fun run where participants guess their time and try to run as close as possible to that time over a set distance. It is followed by the AGM which will include fabulous guest speakers that you won’t want to miss. The Dec. 4 Jingle Bell run is a family event at Seal Bay with lots of carols and cheer. Proceeds are donated to the CV Food Bank.

For more information on these and other events, go to cvrr.ca

Comox Valley

 

Marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge presents Roz Smith with her world championship bronze medal. Photo supplied

