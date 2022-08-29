Saratoga racers pay tribute to Island racing legend

In 1932, 15-year-old Ron Mayall’s bus trip to Nanaimo started a 72-year passion for automobile racing that would last until his passing in 2004.

With the running of the Ron Mayall Memorial Cup OTRA race at Saratoga Speedway on Saturday, the racing community paid tribute to the life and contributions of the hall of fame racer and organizer. Members of Mayall’s family still race at Saratoga Speedway with Ron’s grandson Bill Mayall racing the #24 Hornet A and great grandson Austen Johnson in the #48 Hornet B!

The Old Time Racing Association arrived in numbers to honour Ron and to be welcomed to their new “home track” as the storied Westshore Speedway in Langford prepares to close the gates on their final season. This leaves the Black Creek oval as the remaining venue for thousands of passionate automobile racing enthusiasts. Thirteen old-time coupes, sedans and roadsters raced hard for an impressive 25 green-to-checkered, caution-free main event. At the finish it was the 1934 Dodge of Jamie Morgan in first place accepting the Ron Mayall Cup from members of the Mayall family followed by Doug Richens in his 1928 Ford and the #50 of Black Creek’s Duane Zeinstra in third.

With championship points available, the Ace Brewing Bombers attacked the “Big D” with points leader Charley Ackerson hunting down his first championship. Ackerman got out front early laying down consistent laps to the end of the race finishing first with the father/son duo of Chad and Josh Taks at the line after their exciting duel for position with Josh narrowly edging father Chad for second place. Chad is second to Charley in points with a 50-lap double points showdown to decide the ’22 Bomber Boss on Sept. 10.

First time Island Dwarf Car winner Dan Scott of Black Creek worked his way to the front during a contentious main event. Hot tempers on the track carried into the pits which is a major offence in motorsports; this time requiring track officials to intervene. Scott didn’t allow any distractions as he cleanly wheeled the #16 to victory with veteran racer Mike Meeres of Courtenay swiftly closing the gap in second and Brayden Aumen’s #88 in close pursuit coming in third and visiting driver David Maines catching up after a 14-year absence from racing!

The night’s feature event: The Brendan Moore Industries Street Stock Invitational was split into two combative 25 lap contests that resulted in some on-track mayhem and elbows-up grinding for points which would be combined to declare the winners. With over $3,000 on the line; a pot that was sweetened by a last-minute cash infusion from Victoria’s Raptor Excavating, the stock cars battled hard for every inch of track. At the end of the show there were only three race cars left standing including race sponsor Brandan Moore who pulled out a sweet victory in front of the thrilled spectators. Jeff Monk of Black Creek drove a clean race earning the second spot on the Powerhouse Sheetrock podium with a points-tie for third place between more local racers: the #22 of Brad Kotscherofski and the #97 driven by Mike Dionne!

On the labour Day Weekend, Saratoga Speedway will present a spectacular display of aerobatic athleticism and high-horsepower drifting when Global FMX motocross and snowmobile jump team pairs up with the Capital Drift demo team for a weekend guaranteed to end the summer on a high note. Tickets are still available, go to: www.saratogaracing.ca