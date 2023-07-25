This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Paris 2024 via AP)

This photo provided Tuesday July 25, 2023 by the Paris 2024 Olympics committee shows the torch that will be used for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Paris 2024 via AP)

Sleek and shiny torch for Paris Olympics unveiled with carbon footprint in mind and a year to go

The torch that will be used to carry the Olympic flame around France and on its final leg at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Games next July is a sleek silver-colored cylinder of recycled steel that is gracefully tapered at both ends and is being made in limited numbers to save resources.

Paris organizers unveiled French designer Mathieu Lehanneur’s torch design Tuesday — part of a week of activities that mark the year-to-go countdown to the July 26 opening.

Organizers said 2,000 torches — five times fewer than for some previous editions of the Olympics — are being produced from recycled steel.

Each one weighs 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds) and is 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) tall.

Paris is using the same torch design for both the Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Once lit in Ancient Olympia, Greece, the flame will be transported by boat to the southern French city of Marseille.

The torch relay will start from there on May 8, with 10,000 torchbearers taking turns to carry it — the last of them lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony.

___

AP coverage of the Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

FranceOlympicsPro sportsSports

Previous story
Two Comox Valley volleyball players compete for BC U16 teams at Canada Cup

Just Posted

Violinist Kai Gleusteen and pianist Catherine Ordronneau are in the Comox Valley for the Kaimerata Chamber Music Festival. Photo supplied
The music of Robert Schumann coming to the Comox Valley

Photo submitted
Brain food: Club recognized for donating eats to Comox Valley Schools

Keona Savage and Carson East of the Comox Valley Volleyball Club and Ecole Mark R Isfeld High School were selected from 96 athletes for their respective BC U16 provincial volleyball teams on July 12. The Canada Cup was contested July 19-23 in Thorold, Ont. Photo supplied
Two Comox Valley volleyball players compete for BC U16 teams at Canada Cup

Comox Valley RCMP. File photo
ATV crash on Mount Washington claims life of driver, passenger injured