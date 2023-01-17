Smith sets record, Brenchley fastest among Comox Valley Road Runners

Cindy Blackmore and Derek Brenchley with the final push at the Pioneer 8k — the first race of the Vancouver Island Race Series, Jan. 8. Brenchley ran 32:06 to win the men’s 65-69 age category. Photo by Joseph Camilleri

Eight members of the Comox Valley Road Runners took part in the Pioneer 8k — the first race of the Vancouver Island Race Series, Sunday, Jan. 8.

The Prairie Inn Harriers of Victoria hosted the event in North Saanich. The course follows an out-and-back flat route on rural roads close to the airport. Although rain fell before and after the race, the event was relatively dry and calm providing ideal conditions for running. There were more than 600 finishers in the race.

The race doubled as the B.C. 8k Road Championships, so it attracted some top class Canadians, including Olympian Natasha Wodak who won the women’s division and set an age group record of 26:20 for 40-44 year-olds.

The most outstanding CVRR result was turned in by Roz Smith, who set a new 75-79 age group record of 39:09. The fastest club member was Derek Brenchley, who ran 32:06 for first place in the 65-69 category. Next was Keith Wakelin in 33:16, placing second in the same age division. He managed to hold off a fast charging Danny Keyes, who came in two seconds behind Wakelin, and placed second in the 60-64 class.

Cindy Blackmore was 11th in 65-69 in a time of 46:21. Not far behind was Joyce Arends, 23rd in 25-29, at 46:34. Laura Wyatt was 16th in 60-64 at 47:14, and Sheila Van Gisbergen ran 53:37 for fourth in the 70-74 age group.

Full results can be found at startlinetiming.com

The CVRR 5k Running Clinic is on now, so be sure to check it out to kick-start your running for 2023. This is a 10-week program that runs every Saturday until March 18. The clinic is for everyone, with levels that range from a run/walk program to those who want to run faster and learn skills to be more competitive.

Also, don’t forget about the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, which takes place March 19. For information on both of these great events, go to cvrr.ca

