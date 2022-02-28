Snowfall no obstacle for Comox Valley rugby teams

Scrumhalf Justin Thomson runs with the ball. Lorne Collicutt photo The Comox Valley Kickers Women’s suffered their first loss of the season Saturday versus Capilano. Photo by Jesse Ramsay Kickers prop Trevor McGuire crashes the ball. Lorne Collicutt photo Kyle Hall kicks a convert. Lorne Collicutt photo Prop Scott Wells gets tackled. Lorne Collicutt photo Lock Craig Wiley wins a lineout. Lorne Collicutt photo

Saturday’s a rugby day — even when it snows. The Comox Valley Kickers men’s and women’s teams played on a cold yet picturesque day at Cumberland Village Park.

The men won their first game of the season, 39-5 against Nanaimo. Levi Friis (two), Ben Bekk, Brandon Hudson, Craig Wiley, Devon Moore and Dom Cantwell all scored tries with Kyle Hall making one conversion.

“We have been building our chemistry these past few games and it is nice to see the hard work finally pay off with a win. We followed our game plan and players made great individual efforts,” team captain Hudson said.

The women were handed their first loss of the season, 20-54 to a strong Capilano side. Lauren Sargent (two), Natalie Nguyen and Kasey Munro-Johnson scored for the Kickers.

“We were tied at half-time but then Capilano scored a few tries in quick succession, building up momentum that we could not stop,” said team captain Nguyen. “We were playing in adverse weather conditions and made some bad decisions. Capilano with their depth and skill took advantage and ran away with the game at the end of it. We have to learn from this game and keep building our skills.”

The women are away to the Vancouver Rowers next week while the men have a bye.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

