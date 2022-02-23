Strathcona Nordic Ski Club earns Aggregate Award

The Strathcona Nordic Ski Club hosted the Teck Coast Cup races #3 and #4. Feb 19 and 20 at Mt. Washington. After a season of cancelled races due to the pandemic, these events were well attended with fresh air, huge smiles and plenty of cheer.

Racers from Vancouver Island Biathlon (Mt. Washington), Hollyburn Ski Club (West Vancouver), Spud Valley Ski Club (Pemberton) and the Nordic Racers (Vancouver) took part. Skiers ranged in age from three to 65.

Day one was characterized by weather typical for Vancouver Island, ranging from snow showers to sunshine with everything in between. A total of 158 racers paired up to compete in the team sprint free technique event. The sun came out on day two as 154 racers put their fitness, technique and wax wizardry to the test in a mass start classic race.

The weekend of events concluded the Teck Coast Cup races for the season. The Teck Club Aggregate Award was presented to the Strathcona Nordic Ski Club.

See results at zone4.ca/event/2022/823B024C/

