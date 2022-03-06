Strathcona Nordic skiers display team spirit, love of sport

Twenty members of the Strathcona Nordic ski club, nine to 12 years, competed last weekend at the Teck Track Attack Championships in Kelowna. More than 250 athletes from 21 clubs in B.C. and Washington State took part in the two-day event designed to celebrate athletes in the Track Attack age group (9-12).

The Telemark Nordic Ski Club hosted the championship. For many on the Strathcona team, this was their first major ski race where they tested themselves under pressure.

The first day featured two events: an interval start distance race using classic technique followed by a team relay. Ben Galik of Royston won a bronze and Amelia Moore of Comox a silver in the individual race. The team relays captured the team’s spirit and camaraderie. Strathcona had five teams: the Wacky Waldos, The Devo Devils, Tie dye tornados, Reed and the young punks, and the Retro Racers. The top results were the Waldos in 10th and the Retro Racers in 12th.

The second day was a sprint race, using free technique. The sprint used a zero-elimination “King’s Court” format. Amelia Moore used her strong technique and power to finish second for 2010 girls, and received the coveted “Technique Award” for her age category. Ben qualified in first position and was on the podium again with a bronze medal.

The Strathcona Nordics are competing in the provincial championships March 4-6 in Prince George before nationals, March 20-27 in Whistler.

For more information about the club, visit www.strathconanordics.com