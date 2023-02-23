Strathcona Nordics unintimidated by technical Revelstoke course

Amelia Moore leading her sprint heat at the second of the Teck BC Cup series held in Revelstoke. Photo contributed

The Strathcona Nordic Race team recently traveled to Revelstoke to compete in the second of the Teck BC Cup racing series.

The first day of racing was a sprint race using free technique. The sprint courses at the Revelstoke Nordic area are well known for their technical and steep hills and corners.

The Strathcona athletes skied strategically and aggressively and came away with seven podium finishes. Leila El Amiri of Victoria, Amelia Moore of Comox and Gavin Chatterton of Campbell River all took home gold medals in their categories. Gillian Galik of Royston finished in the silver medal position for the U16 girls while her younger brother, Ben Galik finished with the bronze medal. Rounding out the top Sprint finishes were Maddie Galik with 4th and Carly Ram in 5th place, both in the U18 category.

The second day was a mass start race using classic technique. The weather posed some waxing challenges with a temperature of plus two and wet snow falling all day. Once again, the athletes had to contend with some steep climbs and descents.

Amelia Moore rose to the challenge with another gold medal for the U14 girls. Gavin Chatterton was a close second at the end of his 8 km race. Carly Ram was able to hold onto her spot in the lead pack to finish with the bronze medal. Ben Galik finished in 4th and Talia MacPhail-McGrady of Comox finished in the fifth place spot.

The team travels to Kelowna for the BC Championships at the beginning of March.

