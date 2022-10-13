Strong results for Courtenay junior girls volleyball team

Vanier’s junior girls volleyball team placed fifth at a tourney at Camosun College, Tuesday in Victoria. Dave Ingram photoVanier’s junior girls volleyball team placed fifth at a tourney at Camosun College, Tuesday in Victoria. Dave Ingram photo
Coach James Tancon and the team. Dave Ingram photoCoach James Tancon and the team. Dave Ingram photo
Dave Ingram photoDave Ingram photo
Vanier in action. Dave Ingram photoVanier in action. Dave Ingram photo

The junior girls volleyball team at Vanier placed seventh out of 16 teams in the top tier of a recent tournament at Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo.

The squad followed with a fifth-place finish out of 16 teams at the Camosun College Tournament Tuesday in Victoria.

All three Comox Valley Teams competed in Victoria. Vanier needed to defeat Highland and then Isfeld to place fifth. The girls went 5-1 at the tourney. Isfeld placed sixth and Highland was eighth overall.

