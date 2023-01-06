Strong start for Comox Valley schools at Towhee basketball tourney

Highland Secondary and Chilliwack squared off Thursday at the opening day of the Towhee Invitational Senior Boys Basketball Tournament at Vanier Secondary. Highland won 74-68. Scott Stanfield photoHighland Secondary and Chilliwack squared off Thursday at the opening day of the Towhee Invitational Senior Boys Basketball Tournament at Vanier Secondary. Highland won 74-68. Scott Stanfield photo
Rownan Chatterson paced Highland with 33 points. Scott Stanfield photoRownan Chatterson paced Highland with 33 points. Scott Stanfield photo
Gareth Thomas of Highland eludes Chilliwack guard Parker Clarke. Scott Stanfield photoGareth Thomas of Highland eludes Chilliwack guard Parker Clarke. Scott Stanfield photo
Isfeld forward Jordan Raume hits for two points. Scott Stanfield photoIsfeld forward Jordan Raume hits for two points. Scott Stanfield photo
Isfeld guard Sam Van Tol. Scott Stanfield photoIsfeld guard Sam Van Tol. Scott Stanfield photo
Nick Lineger, a 6’4 Ice forward, was named Isfeld’s player of the game Thursday. Scott Stanfield photoNick Lineger, a 6’4 Ice forward, was named Isfeld’s player of the game Thursday. Scott Stanfield photo

Three Comox Valley teams scored wins to kick off the 52nd annual Towhee Invitational Senior Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday at Vanier Secondary.

In the tourney opener, Jordan Raime led the Isfeld Ice with 11 points in a 61-30 win over Parkland of Saanich.

Highland then beat Chilliwack 74-68. Rownan Chatterson paced the Comox side with 33 points.

In the third game of the day, North Surrey defeated Timberline of Campbell River 85-32.

In the fourth and final game Thursday, the host Vanier beat Elphinstone of Gibsons 100-45. Micah Leopkey-Johnson led Towhee shooters with 21 points.

Other participants in the 12-team tourney include John Barsby of Nanaimo, and Victoria schools Glenlyon Norfolk, Mount Douglas and Royal Bay.

Games are being played all day Friday and Saturday.

The championship final is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Vanier gym.

