Strong start for Comox Valley schools at Towhee basketball tourney

Three Comox Valley teams scored wins to kick off the 52nd annual Towhee Invitational Senior Boys Basketball Tournament Thursday at Vanier Secondary.

In the tourney opener, Jordan Raime led the Isfeld Ice with 11 points in a 61-30 win over Parkland of Saanich.

Highland then beat Chilliwack 74-68. Rownan Chatterson paced the Comox side with 33 points.

In the third game of the day, North Surrey defeated Timberline of Campbell River 85-32.

In the fourth and final game Thursday, the host Vanier beat Elphinstone of Gibsons 100-45. Micah Leopkey-Johnson led Towhee shooters with 21 points.

Other participants in the 12-team tourney include John Barsby of Nanaimo, and Victoria schools Glenlyon Norfolk, Mount Douglas and Royal Bay.

Games are being played all day Friday and Saturday.

The championship final is 8 p.m. Saturday at the Vanier gym.

