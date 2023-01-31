Strong start to spring rugby season for Comox Valley

8th man Joe Barker executes a pick-and-go Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. Photo Viktor Davare Lock Kaitlyn Hazelman fights off an onslaught of Richmond defenders. Justin Thomson photo Inside centre Jimmy Robertson about to go into contact. Viktor Davare photo A Richmond player gets swarmed by a trio of Kickers. Viktor Davare photo

The 2022/23 club rugby season started up on the weekend with both Comox Valley Kickers teams hosting Richmond RFC at Cumberland Village Park.

As the women’s team had participated in regional play on the Island in the fall, this was the start of the B.C.-wide regular season. The return to play showcased a mix of veteran players and new recruits, and resulted in a dominating 50-12 win over Richmond. Karli MacFarlane, Tyra Schaad and Sienna Stigant each scored two tries, while Jenn Lund and Chloe Speed each scored one. Converts were added by Stigant (two), Christina Green-Speck (two) and Jess Nikkel.

“We came out strong and put Richmond under pressure right from the start,” said coach JP Lussier. “Our defence was sound, and we made our tackles. We were able to string together plays on offence with support and that made a big difference.”

“This is a good start to our season, but we gave up a lot of penalties,” added co-captain Natalie Nguyen. “There is definite room for improvement. We have a solid foundation to work with and will continue to build on it as the season progresses.”

The spring rugby season marks the continuation of the fall rugby season with the fourth-ranked Kickers men’s team upsetting the top ranked Richmond RFC in a landslide victory, 61-21. Brandon Hudson scored three tries, Nate Bice had two, and Steve Tien, Jimmy Robertson, Joe Barker and Sebastian Lambert each scored one for the Kickers. Kyle Hall added eight converts.

“I’ve been putting off playing with the lads and I’m glad that they convinced me to do it. It was an absolute blast and the team showed excellent skill across all phases of the game,” said inside centre Jimmy Robertson.

The next game day is Saturday, Feb. 4. The Kickers women are on the road for their first trip to the mainland to play against Bayside/Surrey. The men host the Nanaimo Hornets.

Both teams are continually recruiting players. No experience necessary. Practices are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at Cumberland Village Park. Everyone welcome. For more information, visit comoxvalleyrugby.ca.

A difference of a year – from the hospital bed to the rugby pitch: The story of James Dubois

Kickers player James Dubois has defied all odds. In 2020, he was diagnosed with cancer in his spleen which he subsequently had removed. A spleen usually weighs less than a pound, but his was so enlarged that it weighed about seven pounds when removed through surgery.

Shortly thereafter, Dubois found out the cancer was aggressive and was attacking other organs, namely his kidneys and his heart. The latter is made of connective tissue and muscle cells that do not turn over very fast, which is why heart cancer is rare with an incidence rate of 0.002 per cent.

Dubois underwent several rounds of chemotherapy. His body reacted well to the treatment, and he was in remission.

A year ago, he was again in a hospital bed at Royal Jubilee in Victoria, now in a cancer coma with a brain tumour that was attempting to spread. He was on death’s doorstep.

With a strong will, Dubois began chemotherapy again and eventually had a stem cell transplant in June 2022.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, everyone at Cumberland Village Park witnessed something special. James, 53, stepped onto the pitch and played his first rugby game after beating cancer twice. Lo and behold, as he wore the black and maroon for the Comox Valley Kickers, he played against Richmond RFC, the club from his hometown where he had played 20 years.

It was a beautiful day for rugby and the camaraderie shown from both teams was a sight to be seen.

