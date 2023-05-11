Summer volleyball camp returns to the Comox Valley

For another summer, the longest-running North Island volleyball camp, the Comox Valley Volleyball Camp, will provide athletes with an excellent opportunity to play, improve, and excel at the sport.

The popular camp will be held from July 10-13.

“It is really exciting to offer this camp in the Comox Valley,” said camp co-ordinator, Brian Stevens. “My passion is coaching young athletes and seeing them improve their skills in a dynamic and fun environment.”

The morning session from 9 a.m. to noon will be for Grades 4-8 (going into Grade 5-8). The afternoon session is from 1-4 p.m. and will be for Grades 9-12. The camp will be held at Mark R. Isfeld School.

The camp regularly has athletes who have a lot of experience, as well as those who are just learning the sport. In addition, many multi-sport athletes also attend the camp.

“We always ensure all athletes are grouped in appropriate skill levels to promote maximum success and enjoyment,” said Stevens.

All sessions will focus on technical skill development, gameplay knowledge, tons of touches with the ball, and of course fun.

Indoor and outdoor (grass) volleyball will be the focus of this summer’s camp, so please be ready to play both inside and outside.

Stevens has five years of University playing experience, five years of coaching Team BC (including Canada Games), has been an assistant coach at Camosun College, many years of club and high school coaching, and many years of individual athlete training/development.

There will be a strong collection of coaches facilitating the camp. Both current and former university athletes will be providing their expertise and enthusiasm at the camp. Equally important, all coaches have many years of camp and team coaching experience which is vital in ensuring all athletes obtain the best possible experiences.

“Each coach at the camp love working with young athletes,” said Stevens. “They all really enjoy coaching and sharing their talents and knowledge with the campers.”

Keeping with Comox Valley Volleyball Camp tradition, there will be fun games, contests and prizes that all campers love to participate in and enjoy.

The camp is $175, which includes a T-shirt. Register by email at bdstevens@hotmail.com or by calling 250-339-0434.

In addition, the Comox Valley Volleyball Camp is a proud supporter of the Comox Valley Food Bank, so any donations will be gladly accepted.

This camp is a great opportunity to further your volleyball development, meet some new people, and have a great time. Be sure to register soon.

