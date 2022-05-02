Summer youth basketball camp returns to the Comox Valley

The Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns this summer for its 15th edition in the Comox Valley. File photo

The Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns this summer for its 15th edition in the Comox Valley. File photo

The Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns this summer for its 15th edition in the Comox Valley.

After two years away due to the COVID pandemic, the camp will be offering a fun and unique experience for youth to learn and hone new skills on the court. Youth players of any skill level are invited to come out and enjoy the fun. It will be a great opportunity for players to learn the game, improve their skills, participate in fun theme days and make new friends.

Coaches Scott, Ross and Ryan MacKinnon are excited to get back into the gym.

“We can’t wait to get back into the gym, and help provide a fun and engaging basketball camp for the Comox Valley youth. It has been a long two years away from what has become a summer tradition,” Ryan said.

The camp will be held from July 25-28. The six- to nine-year-olds will be at Brooklyn Elementary from 9-11:30 a.m. The 10-to 13-year-olds will play from 12:30-3 p.m., and the 14- to 17-year-olds from 3:30-6 p.m., both at Mark Isfeld Secondary.

Register to secure a spot online at macbrosbball.com. Follow the registration links on the website.

Contact macbrosbasketball@gmail.com with any questions.

Boys basketballComox ValleyGirls basketball

Previous story
Head coach Bruce Boudreau’s arrival helped change Canucks culture
Next story
Multi-sport adventure race returns to Comox Valley

Just Posted

Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board president, Bill Anglin; CVHF board Director, Robert Mulrooney, and CVHF executive director, Jessica Aldred.
Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation 50/50 draw returns

A runner tags a canoeist at the Courtenay Marina launch — the final leg of the 2022 Royal LePage Snow to Surf, Sunday. Scott Stanfield photos
Multi-sport adventure race returns to Comox Valley

Cumberland is looking toward an app to help residents get information about solid waste collection. File photo
Cumberland considers app for solid waste service info

Many original members and long-time vendors were celebrated at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market 30th birthday Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Farmers’ Market marks 30th birthday