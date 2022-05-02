Summer youth basketball camp returns to the Comox Valley

The Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns this summer for its 15th edition in the Comox Valley. File photo

The Mac Bros Basketball Camp returns this summer for its 15th edition in the Comox Valley.

After two years away due to the COVID pandemic, the camp will be offering a fun and unique experience for youth to learn and hone new skills on the court. Youth players of any skill level are invited to come out and enjoy the fun. It will be a great opportunity for players to learn the game, improve their skills, participate in fun theme days and make new friends.

Coaches Scott, Ross and Ryan MacKinnon are excited to get back into the gym.

“We can’t wait to get back into the gym, and help provide a fun and engaging basketball camp for the Comox Valley youth. It has been a long two years away from what has become a summer tradition,” Ryan said.

The camp will be held from July 25-28. The six- to nine-year-olds will be at Brooklyn Elementary from 9-11:30 a.m. The 10-to 13-year-olds will play from 12:30-3 p.m., and the 14- to 17-year-olds from 3:30-6 p.m., both at Mark Isfeld Secondary.

Register to secure a spot online at macbrosbball.com. Follow the registration links on the website.

Contact macbrosbasketball@gmail.com with any questions.

Boys basketballComox ValleyGirls basketball