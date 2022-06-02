The 2022 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon returned to the Comox Valley Sports Centre May 29. Photo courtesy Comox Valley Photographic Society

Tri-K Triathlon returns to Courtenay after three-year hiatus

The weather was beautiful, the racers keen, and volunteers were out in full force at the 2022 Shoreline Orthodontics Tri-K Triathlon, which returned to the Comox Valley Sports Centre on Sunday, May 29.

After a three-year hiatus, it was exciting for the 165 children (from age 5), youth and adults (up to age 75) to return to this annual event that is typically held the last Sunday in May. On top of that, it typically takes a force of another 50 hard-working and appreciated volunteers to cover the pool swim, transition, road bike and trail run, and all the additional participant support activities. New this year was free lunches for morning racers and volunteers, thanks sponsors Thrifty’s and Canadian Tire.

There was also a collection of supporting sponsors with funding or in-kind donations.

All information about the event, including photos, is available at www.trik.ca.

Planning is underway for the event in 2023. Expect information to be sent later in 2022 on the website, Facebook and emails to past participants.

