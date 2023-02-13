Isfeld junior girls basketball champs for the North Island: Top: Rylan Boccabella, Lillianne Bourget, Janel Follis, Phoebe Cunningham, Katie Hartig, Makenna Banks, Nat McDowell and Harriette Mackenzie (asst. coach). Bottom: Lanny Russell, Cat Shaver, Annika Tran, Amelia Kuhn and Gia Parhar.

Trio of Isfeld basketball teams win North Island titles

Three basketball teams from Isfeld won North Island championships last weekend.

The junior girls beat the host Wellington in the first game 45-17. All players saw the floor and all players scored. The semi-final was against a familiar foe, crosstown friendly rivals, Vanier. They started the game pressing and shooting the ball really well, score was 12-8 for Isfeld after one quarter. Vanier continued to compete hard and execute their plays, but Isfeld slowly pulled away for a 49-28 victory.

The Ice then faced another familiar opponent, the same Alberni team they faced in the North Zone final last weekend. Alberni had just finished beating Nanaimo #1 seed Barsby in the other semi-final. A competitive and physical first half saw Isfeld up by 10. Defence has been the theme all year, as Isfeld has only given up 30 or more points a handful of times this season. North Island final score was 46-20 for Isfeld. All players got lots of shifts in both halves, and kept their focus and intensity the entire game.

The team is off to Islands at SMUS on Thursday, the Junior Boys are at Dover and the senior girls host the AAA Island Championships this weekend.

