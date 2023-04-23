Tsunami recaptures Comox Valley Snow to Surf title, Banzai second

Ron Williams jumps out of the canoe at the Comox Marina as Rupurt Wong keeps it steady. Williams then ran up the dock and rang the bell to make Tsunami’s win official. It was their first victory since 2017. Photo by Terry Farrell Great rivals, better friends. Bill Brett (left) of Banzai congratulates Rupert Wong on Tsunami’s victory. Photo by Terry Farrell Victoria’s Sneaky Weasels took third place overall, and was the top mixed team. Photo by Terry Farrell

The 2023 Royal LePage Comox Valley Snow To Surf Adventure Race had a familiar theme on Sunday, April 23, as the perennial frontrunners battled it out for glory.

As the canoeists paddled to the Comox Marina dock, Tsunami came out of the water to ring the bell first, taking the title away from Balfe Martin Investment Banzai for Tsunami’s first win since 2017.

Banzai was looking for the three-peat, after winning in both 2019 and 2022. Tsunami finished second in both those races. (The race was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID).

On Sunday the tables turned. Tsunami went wire to wire for the win, with Ron Williams and Rupert Wong paddling to the finish line two minutes and 45 seconds ahead of their Banzai rivals.

Tsunami manager Nicolas Parlee said it was a team effort, through and through.

“I would say this year that all of our legs were quite strong. Everyone had an amazing performance,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it was any one person; it was really the whole team that pulled this off. It was a (wire-to-wire win), but it was very close. There were points in the race where we were neck and neck with Banzai, but managed to pull ahead right at the end.”

The rivalry between the two teams is as natural as the camaraderie. Members from both teams hugged and congratulated each other afterward.

“They have a great team,” said Banzai captain Bill Brett. “Kudos to them… good buddies., so it was a lot of fun.

“I paddle with a lot of these guys in my club and we’ve known each other for years and always help each other out. But they put together a really good team this year.”

“I’m sure they will be back next year, stronger than ever, so we are looking forward to that,” said Parlee, who was a double-winner on the day. He was also managing the Sneaky Weasels from Victoria, alongside Steve Butcher. The Sneaky Weasels finished third overall, and was the top mixed team.

For all the results, visit snowtosurf.com

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com

