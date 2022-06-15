Twelve locals comprise half the field at Comox Valley Strength Fest

Lataisha Maynard gets ready to lift in the Comox Valley Strength Fest on Saturday at Lewis Park. Photo by Mike Chouinard Tiger Haire gets a tire up and moving at the Comox Valley Strength Fest. Photo by Mike Chouinard Organizer Sean Hayes keeps his eyes on the stop watch. Photo by Mike Chouinard Tires were just some of the heavy objects on hand to test competitors’ strength. Photo by Mike Chouinard

Twelve local athletes comprised about half the field at the Comox Valley Strength Fest Saturday at Lewis Park.

Events included the Courtenay Auto Supply Truck Pull, the Fountain Tire Giant Tire Flip, the PVL Nutrition Log Press Medley, the Cerberus Strength Loading Medley, and the Comox Valley Dodge Truck Deadlift.

Annalise Hayes placed first in the teen women division, Alice Elstub was first among novice women, Julianna Tracey was strongest among lightweight women and Tamara Nolan topped the open women’s category.

Nicole Pederson and Kaely Caissie were second and third respectively for novice women, and Lataisha Maynard placed second in open women.

On the men’s side, Kalem Nygren-Hardy topped the open men’s class, while Noah Podlinsky won the novice open/masters men’s division.

Thomas Sitter placed second for novice 220-pound men, and Andrew Tracey, as a lightweight, finished second in the middleweight men’s category.

Eric Timmons was fifth among novice 220-pound men.

“All of the non-novice athletes automatically qualified for B.C.’s Strongest Man/Woman based on their podium finishes,” said event organizer Sean Hayes, a professional athlete who participated as a guest lifter.

The festival included a StrongHearts crossfit event held alongside the strongman, and a charity walk for muscular dystrophy. For the latter, four men walked a 400-pound yoke three kilometres, and two women hauled a 200-pound yoke 1.5 km.

Eric Brust and his team completes this walk each year in honour of his late brother who suffered from muscular dystrophy. The CV Strength Fest donated $400 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/3OuXoHh



