U12 Comox Valley Tornadoes end soccer season with silver in Kamloops

The U12 Girls Comox Valley Tornadoes represented the Comox Valley at the Slurpee Cup Soccer Tournament over the May long weekend Kamloops.

The Tornadoes were welcomed by the hot days for their first two matches against two separate Vernon teams on Saturday, which they won without conceding a goal.

The second day saw an afternoon game in the 28 C sun against an East Kootenay team. The Tornadoes’ strong play continued, as they posted another shutout, all the while seeking shade at every chance possible.

At this point in the tournament the Tornadoes were the team to beat and watch, with their skilled passing and goal scoring. However, the host Kamloops Blaze was also entering Monday undefeated. The cooler weather set the stage for a morning western showdown. After a hard fought 2-2 score at halftime with some excellent goaltending on the Blaze side and a little help from a crossbar, the Tornadoes continued to press and control much of the game.

Blaze scored on their counter attack and added one more in the dying minutes to win 4-2.

Although their season ended in March the Tornadoes wanted to keep playing together and this tournament was a great end to a tremendous season.

