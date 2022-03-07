Vancouver Island champion basketball team ranked seven heading into provincials

File photo of Ice vs. SMU final at AAA Island basketball tournament last month at Isfeld.

After being ranked number four in B.C. the past few weeks, the Isfeld Ice senior boys basketball team is the seventh seed heading into the triple-A provincial championships March 9-12 in Langley. Isfeld recently hosted and won the Vancouver Island triple-A tourney. The team has compiled a 27-1 win-loss record so far this season.

READ: Courtenay school wins AAA Island basketball championship

The Ice plays the 10th-ranked St. Thomas More Knights of Burnaby in their Wednesday opener at provincials. The winner plays the victorious side of Wednesday’s game between second-ranked Elgin Park of Surrey and 15th-ranked Timberline of Campbell River.

“Our goal and key is to win that first game,” Isfeld coach Kent Milburn said.

Follow the results on Sport Victoria or BC High School Basketball websites.

Boys basketballComox Valley