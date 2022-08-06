Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

Nanaimo’s Ethan Katzberg celebrates after finishing second in the hammer throw at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. (Athletics Canada photo)

Vancouver Island hammer thrower wins silver at Commonwealth Games

Ethan Katzberg’s personal-best throw puts him on the podium in Birmingham, England

A hammer thrower from Nanaimo reached the podium at the Commonwealth Games.

Ethan Katzberg, 20, threw the hammer a personal-best 76.36 metres on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the games in Birmingham, England, enough for a silver medal.

“I don’t think it’s set in yet … but I’m very happy that today went the way it did. It’s amazing,” Katzberg told Athletics Canada.

He said going into the competition, he knew a medal was a possibility as many of the top throwers in Birmingham were at a similar level.

“So I knew it just took a little bit extra to come out in medal position and I was fortunate enough to put it together and make it happen,” he said.

His silver-medal throw was more than two metres farther than his personal best, a new Canadian U23 record, and also farther than Katzberg thought was possible for him this season.

“Throwing 76, I didn’t think it was happening this year … I surpassed my expectations. It’s unreal,” he said.

England’s Nick Miller won gold with a throw just seven centimetres farther than Katzberg’s best. Alexandros Poursanidis of Cyprus won the bronze.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo hammer thrower breaks Canadian youth record


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

College AthleticsCommonwealth Games

Previous story
Provincial, territorial federations want Hockey Canada meeting before paying dues
Next story
Canadian wrestlers Di Stasio, Randhawa capture Commonwealth Games gold

Just Posted

Police were on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7) due to a standoff with a resident who claimed he was armed. (Terry Farrell/Record staff)
Comox Valley RCMP release statement regarding Cumberland standoff

Parking lot sale organizer Lue Petri (second from right) and her hardworking helpers (from left ) Jeni Cummings, Vicki Willems, Marlene Glennie and John Toogood are hard at work preparing items for the sale. Photo by Jacqui Graham
Courtenay parking lot sale will benefit humanitarian efforts in Ukraine

My Son The Hurricane will take to the stage at Simms Park Aug. 14 for the final show of the 2022 Simms Park Summer Concert Series. The event will double as a fundraiser for the Comox Valley Food Bank. Photo supplied
Simms Park Concert Series concludes with a food bank fundraiser Aug. 14

Police are on scene at a residence in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)
UPDATE: Police incident at Cumberland residence ends with suspect in custody