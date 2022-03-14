Sebastian Sibbald stands out among his Rams football teammates at Mount Douglas Secondary in Saanich. The six-foot-seven, 340-pound lineman is already highly rated among his peers, despite still being in Grade 11. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Sebastian Sibbald stands out among his Rams football teammates at Mount Douglas Secondary in Saanich. The six-foot-seven, 340-pound lineman is already highly rated among his peers, despite still being in Grade 11. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Vancouver Island high school football star combines size, athleticism

6-7, 340-pound offensive lineman Sebastian Sibbald turns heads on and off the field

Mount Douglas Secondary student Sebastian Sibbald has known football was his passion since he was in Grade 4.

Now in Grade 11 and a six-foot-seven, 340-pound offensive guard for the Mount Doug Rams, the 17 year old has a positive rapport with his football coaches, who say his impressive stature is just part of what makes him an exceptional athlete.

“We are lucky to have Sebastian participating in our program – he is an outstanding athlete as well as an outstanding human being. He puts in the work, and he is driven to get where he wants to go. He is an excellent role model for any athlete on this Island,” said PJ Shea, head coach at Vancouver Island South Football Academy, the provincial high-performance program where Sibbald also hones his skills.

Others have taken notice of the big lineman.

According to CanadaFootballChat.com, Sibbald is the number 1-ranked high school player at his position in B.C. and number two in his position in Canada, attracting many prospects all over North America.

ALSO READ: Victoria Eagles baseball duo gear up for high-level Arizona road trip

He is not yet sure where he wants to attend university, but hopes to land a scholarship and take his football career as far as possible.

“I’ve been playing sports since I could walk – my best abilities are that I’m a good leader and I like taking charge,” he said. “Coaches say that I’m an aggressive and dominant player – I’m not crazy or hyped up – I fade into the background, but at the same time I’m a big presence.”

Outside of football, Sibbald has a knack for math and has tutored friends in need.

Even though he has a physical dominant presence, he wants people to know they need not be intimidated around him. He likes to learn about people, understand what they’re going through and reduce stigma around mental health by being a friend people can confide in.

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

FootballHigh school sportsSaanich

Previous story
Olympian Trevor Hofbauer wins Comox Valley RV Half Marathon

Just Posted

The Connect Warming Centre at 685 Cliffe Ave. has closed for the daytime, but showers and overnight service remain open until March 31. File photo
Courtenay warming centre closes during the day

Upgrading work has already begun at the Black Creek Community Centre. Photo supplied
Renovations begin at Black Creek Community Centre

Tania (Phuong) Ly at a wonton demonstration she hosted with her daughter at Clever Crow Farm in Black Creek last summer. Photo submitted
Bringing people and cultures together through food

Pre-race favourite Trevor Hofbauer (#257) and the rest of the field embark on the Comox Valley RV Half Marathon, Sunday morning in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Olympian Trevor Hofbauer wins Comox Valley RV Half Marathon