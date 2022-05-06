Vancouver Island riders flock to Cowichan for 2022 Island Cup Series opener

More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen) More than 200 riders competed at the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro stage of the Island Cup Race Series on Sunday, April 24. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

There were more than 200 spots available for riders in the Mount Tzouhalem Enduro on April 24, the first enduro of the 2022 Island Cup Series.

Those spots sold out in under six hours when registration opened on March 24, showing how eager mountain bikers were to get back in action after two seasons off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those who turned out for the race were Richie Rude, a highly decorated American rider. Rude finished second in the expert men division behind local rider Mckay Vezina. Vezina is also a board member for the Cowichan Trail Stewardship Society, which put on the event along with Cowichan Cycles and Cycle Therapy.

The youth race consisted of one stage, the U19 races were three stages, the sport races were four stages, and the junior expert, masters and expert races were five stages each.

TOP FINISHERS:

Youth (14 riders)

1. Simon Gleeson (5:05.240)

2. Callum Bobbitt (5:14.637)

3. Maverick Belton (5:15.953)

4. Darragh Whitehead (5:22.948)

5. Kylan Warren (5:33.046)

U19 female (five riders)

1. Nomi de Roos (9:35.626)

2. Echo Slobodzian (10:24.821)

3. Annabelle Whitehead (10:38.002)

4. Piper Graaten (12:01.233)

5. Emily Shaw (17:36.895)

U19 male (47 riders)

1. Jesse Hughes (9:01.539)

2. Noah Riedel (9:09.252)

3. Marcus Appenheimer (9:12.009)

4. Aidan Atkins (9:19.992)

5. Kyle Irving (9:22.168)

Sport women (11 riders)

1. Kristen Meyer (15:19.780)

2. Lexi Chappel (15:53.578)

3. Julia Gallant (15:53.813)

4. Kate Smith (16:12.778)

5. Rebecca Mack (16:37.372)

Sport men (20 riders)

1. Dave Picard (13:10.926)

2. Terry Finlay (13:28.686)

3. Liam Upton (13:40.947)

4. Brandan Grenon (13:46.774)

5. Matthew Smith (13:47.783)

Junior expert female (seven riders)

1. Lindsey Cameron (16:46.781)

2. Kimberly Chen (17:30.088)

3. Keely Bathurst (17:43.642)

4. Ava Kitching (18:15.755)

5. Kate Brenan (18:55/936)

Junior expert male (26 riders)

1. Leif Bjornson (14:11.988)

2. Seamus George (14:14.335)

3. Jimi Voss (14:16.554)

4. Rhys Blair (14:19.450)

5. Dawson Shepard (14:22.762)

Masters women (one rider)

1. Esme Woltz (17:41.962)

Masters men (18 riders)

1. Scott Mitchell (14:09.163)

2. Brent Kral (14:43.614)

3. David Pfaffenberger (14:47.544)

4. Brian Woltz (14:54.609)

5. Brett Whitehead (15:18.116)

Expert women (14 riders)

1. Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (14:43.027)

2. Emily Lan (15:08.616)

3. Alix Varchol (15:14.363)

4. Keira Flanagan (15:36.108)

5. Brittany Falconer (16:09.148)

Expert men (46 riders)

1. Mckay Vezina (12:27.849)

2. Richie Rude (12:41.068)

3. Carter Krasny (12:57.170)

4. Chris Bennett (13:02.004)

5. John McKinnon (13:18.966)

Mountain biking