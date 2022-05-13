Parksville para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. (Swimming Canada Facebook photo)

Parksville para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. (Swimming Canada Facebook photo)

Vancouver Island swimmer to compete at 2022 Commonwealth Games in England

Ravensong Breakers product Nikolas Bennett is one of eight para-swimmers on Canadian team

Parksville Paralympian Nikolas Bennett will join the Canadian swimming team that will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, July 28 to Aug. 8.

Bennett, following four record-breaking performances at the Canadian Trials last April in Saanich, was named to the 31-athlete Canadian swim team that will compete at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England. The Ravensong Breakers product is one of eight Para swimmers chosen.

READ: Parksville swimmer Bennett sets four Canadian records at national trials

Birmingham 2022 will feature 19 sports and eight para-sports as part of its program with up to 4,500 athletes taking part. The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for sport and para-sport events, and these 2022 Games will showcase the largest para-sport program ever.

In addition, for the first time in its history, the Games will feature more medal events for women (135) than men (133).

— NEWS Staff

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

CanadaCommonwealth GamesParksvilleSwimming

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Pair of Canadian clubs see NHL playoff matchups extended to Game 7
Next story
NHL closing in on seeing its first female coach

Just Posted

Council considered a heritage alteration permit and variance request for the Cumberland Brewing Company. Record photo
Cumberland approves alteration permit for brew pub

A large donation of $113,000 was presented to the Creative Therapists Program at Providence Living - The Views. This cheque was accepted by Kelly Romeril, Director of Resident Lifestyle and Community Programs and presented by Sandy Dreger, co-ordinator of the Auxiliary Gift Shop and Stephanie Walters, co-ordinator of the Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Thank you to our community for supporting the Auxiliary Society for Comox Valley Healthcare!
Comox Valley gives back

Local cyclists Marg H., Barb F., Angela D. and Sue F. touring CVN Tree of Year 2021. Photo by Sue Fabrizio.
Still time to vote for Comox Valley Nature’s 2022 Tree of the Year

Walk With Me is an arts-based community action project through the Comox Valley Art Gallery, and seeks to uncover the human dimensions of the overdose crisis, as it has unfolded locally in the Comox Valley and beyond. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Community Foundation funds Walk With Me project at North Island College