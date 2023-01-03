File photo of Vanier-Isfeld game last season.

File photo of Vanier-Isfeld game last season.

Vaner hosts annual basketball tourney this weekend

Vanier’s senior boys basketball team beat Port Alberni 66-58 in a road game over the Christmas break. Towhees coach Larry Street said it was a good game throughout as the score went back-and-forth within six points in all quarters.

“They (Alberni) have a good team this year, having beaten some top Island teams including Mark Isfeld and John Barsby,” Street said.

Both teams played everyone in the first half, which ended 29-27 for Vanier. Both team made adjustments in the second half and Vanier had to endure a half-court trap by the Armada, which sported two very good players. Liam St. Onge had 15 points by game end and Ty Cyr scored an impressive 29 points, with 21 scored in the first half.

The Towhees stepped up the pressure with man-to-man defence in the third quarter and took the lead for good in the middle of the fourth. Jace McDowell led the way for the Towhees with 20 points and an impressive 7 for 8 at the foul line. Imraan Abdul popped in 15 points, 12 rebounds, and his usual six steals. Kaizan Hajdrych added 11 points, five steals and five rebounds.

Tonight (Tuesday), Vanier plays a league game at John Barsby in Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

Vanier’s annual Towhee Tournament starts Thursday Jan. 5, and continues Friday and Saturday. Isfeld opens the tourney at 2:45 p.m. Thursday against Parkland of Saanich.

Boys basketballCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
THE MOJ: Canuck JT Miller’s alpha male status in need of checks and balances

Just Posted

Morgan Jackson of Courtenay has been named to the Canadian hockey team for the 2023 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship next month in Sweden.
2022 Comox Valley Year In Review

Comox Valley RCMP cruiser
Comox Valley RCMP kept busy over the holidays

Comox Valley first responders and RCMP were called to Woods Avenue in Courtenay Tuesday (Jan.3) morning.
Five-year-old struck on Courtenay road Tuesday morning

Vancouver Island residents won big in lottery draws in 2022. (Black Press file photo)
This is how much Vancouver Island residents raked in with lottery wins in 2022