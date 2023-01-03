Vaner hosts annual basketball tourney this weekend

Vanier’s senior boys basketball team beat Port Alberni 66-58 in a road game over the Christmas break. Towhees coach Larry Street said it was a good game throughout as the score went back-and-forth within six points in all quarters.

“They (Alberni) have a good team this year, having beaten some top Island teams including Mark Isfeld and John Barsby,” Street said.

Both teams played everyone in the first half, which ended 29-27 for Vanier. Both team made adjustments in the second half and Vanier had to endure a half-court trap by the Armada, which sported two very good players. Liam St. Onge had 15 points by game end and Ty Cyr scored an impressive 29 points, with 21 scored in the first half.

The Towhees stepped up the pressure with man-to-man defence in the third quarter and took the lead for good in the middle of the fourth. Jace McDowell led the way for the Towhees with 20 points and an impressive 7 for 8 at the foul line. Imraan Abdul popped in 15 points, 12 rebounds, and his usual six steals. Kaizan Hajdrych added 11 points, five steals and five rebounds.

Tonight (Tuesday), Vanier plays a league game at John Barsby in Nanaimo at 7 p.m.

Vanier’s annual Towhee Tournament starts Thursday Jan. 5, and continues Friday and Saturday. Isfeld opens the tourney at 2:45 p.m. Thursday against Parkland of Saanich.

