File photo of Vanier’s senior boys basketball team in a home game against Dover Bay.

The Vanier senior boys basketball team competes this weekend in the three-team North Island 4A zone qualifier for the Island tourney the following weekend.

Their opponents are Cowichan Secondary and Nanaimo District Secondary School (NDSS). Since all three teams will compete at Islands, this weekend is essentially a seeding tournament.

Vanier hosts Cowichan at 7 p.m. Friday, and NDSS at 5 p.m. Saturday. Cowichan plays at NDSS Thursday.

The Islands are Feb. 23-25 at Cow High in Duncan.