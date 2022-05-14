VIDEO: Courtenay hosts the 2022 Mini World Cup

The wet weather did nothing to dampen the spirits of nearly 1,000 youth soccer players in Courtenay over the May 14-15 weekend, as the Comox Valley United Soccer Club hosted the 2022 Mini World Cup.
The six-on-six event drew 88 teams from as far away as Ucluelet for the tournament, catering to all players U8-U11.
There were boys’ divisions and girls’ divisions in each age group. (Mixed teams played in the boys’ divisions.)
Teams were assigned a country to represent, giving the event a true ‘World Cup’ feeling.
Every team played four games over the weekend.
