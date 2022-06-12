Will Power Charity Slo-Pitch Tournament raises $10,000+ for Comox Valley charities

Sauced won the A Division at the Will Power Charity Slo-pitch Tournament, June 3-5 in Courtenay. Photo by Nicole Fowler

The Will Power Charity Slo-pitch Tournament was held on the weekend at Lewis Park.

The tournament — part of the Comox Valley Slo-pitch League — is held in honour of a former teammate named Will.

Proceeds go to the non-profit YANA (You Are Not Alone).

“Our dear friend Will Carthwiten passed away 2017,” said tournament organizer, Kirk Logeman. “He had the biggest heart on his sleeve. From only knowing him a year, it felt like a lifetime.”

Team Will Power was formed shortly after Carthwiten’s death, to honour him and “to show how much strength and power you can have when there’s others surrounding you.”

YANA was chosen as the main benefactor for the tournament because organizers realized how many families the service provides for in the Comox Valley.

Although final dollars figures are still being tallied, the tournament organizers have said YANA will get at least $8,000 from the event.

“Our secondary charity is for Moms Stop The Harm,” said Logeman. “Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian families impacted by substance-use-related harms and deaths. They advocate for the change of failed drug policies, provide peer support to grieving families, and assist those with loved ones who use or have used substances.”

The tournament raised $1,000 for Moms Stop the Harm.

The Comox Valley Recovery Centre, and the Comox Valley Head Injury Society also benefited from the event, receiving $500 each.

For the record, Sauced won A division, Bat Hits Crazy won B and Dirty Dozen took home the ‘toilet bowl ring.’

“This will become an annual tournament,” said Logeman. “Next year the Will Power 2nd Annual Charity Softball Tournament will run June 2-4.”