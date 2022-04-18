Willis wins Comox Golf Club’s inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial tourney

Lawry Willis won the inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial trophy by posting a round of 69 on opening day of the Men’s Club at the Comox Golf Club. Photo supplied

Lawry Willis won the inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial trophy at the Comox Golf Club with a stellar one under par 69 on a cold and blustery Sunday, April 10.

Willis made passionate and moving speech to commemorate the passing of the club’s old friend and avid Men’s Club supporter. A shot of red wine was shared by all at the 14th tee in Suds’s honour and many more were shared in the clubhouse after the round.

“The Suds” trophy will now be awarded every year to the low gross winner of the Comox Men’s Club opening day tournament.

