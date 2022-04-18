Lawry Willis won the inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial trophy by posting a round of 69 on opening day of the Men’s Club at the Comox Golf Club. Photo supplied

Lawry Willis won the inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial trophy by posting a round of 69 on opening day of the Men’s Club at the Comox Golf Club. Photo supplied

Willis wins Comox Golf Club’s inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial tourney

Lawry Willis won the inaugural Suds Sutherland memorial trophy at the Comox Golf Club with a stellar one under par 69 on a cold and blustery Sunday, April 10.

Willis made passionate and moving speech to commemorate the passing of the club’s old friend and avid Men’s Club supporter. A shot of red wine was shared by all at the 14th tee in Suds’s honour and many more were shared in the clubhouse after the round.

“The Suds” trophy will now be awarded every year to the low gross winner of the Comox Men’s Club opening day tournament.

Golf

Previous story
Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez leaving TV booth after cancer diagnosis
Next story
Canadian men’s rugby team sees progress with 10th-place finish in Vancouver

Just Posted

Awakeneers will be putting on a free music concert from 3-5 p.m. at the Miracle Beach Amphitheatre on Saturday, April 23. Photo supplied
Free concert at Miracle Beach in honour of Earth Day

Edwin Grieve, Area C director of the CVRD, is all smiles as he stands next to the new Merville Fire Truck. He was also smiling at the April 12 board meeting when it was announced that a fire hall will be constructed at Mt. Washington. Photo supplied
Public approves construction of fire hall at Mount Washington

Eva Pölöskey, of Accent Chocolates on Main Street in Penticton, has been as busy as the Easter bunny hand crafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

The plan is for a three-storey, multi-family building on Second Street. Record file photo
Cumberland considers tax break for affordable housing project on Second Street