Filberg Festival’s celebration of arts, music and food returns to Comox!

Tickets on sale now for July 29 to 31 festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Filberg Festival’s much-anticipated return to Comox, on Vancouver Island, happens July 29 to 31!

Filling the waterfront grounds of Filberg Park with some of the West’s top artists, artisans, musicians and entertainers, the festival has been a much-loved entry on the summer calendar for decades.

And while all those things you love about the festival will be back, you’ll also enjoy some exciting new changes, says Project Manager Lauren Coburn, with MRG Live.

“We’re thrilled to be part of the Filberg Festival – the premier cultural event for the Comox Valley – and we’re passionate about honouring the history of the festival, while also introducing some exciting new additions, including new stages with hip recording artists plus ukulele workshops, and an easy new online ticketing system,” Coburn says.

Here’s what you can look forward to at this year’s festival:

3 days of sensational music – From modern rockers like Harpoonist and the Axe Murderer, and Kim Churchill to Inuit-style throat singing duo PIQSIQ, performing ancient traditional songs and eerie new compositions, the breadth of talent on the entertainment stage in unmatched. Don't miss the Canadian power pop band Odds, folk-inspired singer-songwriter Luca Fogale, local favourite Sue Medley and roots-rock quintet Straightup Sevenhill – and that's just the start! As you browse the online lineup, you can even hear some of each musician's top tracks as you plan your must-see performances.

A curated selection of North America's finest artists and artisans – For unique fashions, accessories, jewellery and artistic creations that you won't find everywhere else, there's no better destination than the Filberg Festival. Browse beautiful leather designs, brilliantly creative handmade musical instruments, delicious culinary treats, hand-blown glass and so much more as you stroll the park-like setting.

An expanded onsite experience – Now with a site-wide license, you can sip and sample some of the Island's best craft beer, coolers and wines while enjoying the many other elements of the festival. And yes, you can fuel your adventures with the array of food and beverage vendors on-site.

Plan your visit

The Filberg Festival welcomes you Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Find the entertainment line-up here and the Artisan Market vendors here.

Tickets – conveniently available online here – are just $20 for a single day, or $40 for a full weekend pass. Children 12 and younger are free.

Volunteers are also needed to help make the show a success, with many options available, from the front-gate and family zone support to set-up and take-down. Learn more here.

For more information, visit filbergfestival.com

