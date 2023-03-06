Harbour Air offering new Comox-Powell River route; Vancouver route restarts

Harbour Air recently announced in addition to restarting their Comox-Vancouver route, they will be starting a new Comox-Powell River route beginning May 1. (Harbour Air Seaplanes photo)

Vancouver Island residents heading to Powell River can now get there in a fraction of the time thanks to a new route from Harbour Air Seaplanes.

The Richmond-based floatplane service recently announced in addition to restarting their Comox-Vancouver route, they’ll be starting a new Comox-Powell River route beginning May 1.

In late February, the company announced the route will leave the Comox Marina twice daily – at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. – and leave Powell River to Comox at the same times.

The flights are 20 minutes and fares start at $86.

READ MORE: A town in transition: Finding balance in Powell River

Flights between Comox and downtown Vancouver return March 6 with twice-daily flights leaving Comox at 9 a.m. and 4:10 p.m. and from Vancouver at 7:50 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Flight times to and from Vancouver are 50 minutes.

READ MORE: Adventure, arts or amusement: Powell River 3 Ways

READ MORE: Where is the best camping in BC?

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

Air TravelBritish ColumbiaCanadaComoxPowell RiverSunshine Coastvancouverisland