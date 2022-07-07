Photo of British Columbia at the water courtesy of CIC News

Photo of British Columbia at the water courtesy of CIC News

54% of British Columbians believe Vancouver should bid for Winter Olympics, survey finds

B.C.’s bid is being led by a partnership between four First Nations and the city of Vancouver

As B.C. eyes its chances of hosting the 2030 Winter Olympics, a new poll suggest that public support for the idea is on the rise.

According to a new Research Co. survey, 54 per cent of British Columbians believe Vancouver should bid to the Games, which is 11 points higher than a previous survey from October 2021.

Broken down by region, Fraser Valley residents showed the highest support, at 58 per cent, followed by 57 per cent support in Northern B.C., 56 per cent in Metro Vancouver, 52 per cent in southern B.C. and 46 per cent from on Vancouver Island.

B.C.’s bid is being led by a partnership between four First Nations – Musqueam, Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh and Lilwat – and the city of Vancouver.

According to executive director Mario Canseco, the partnership is more popular among younger adults.

READ MORE: Indigenous-led bid for 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Whistler moving ahead

“Practically a third of British Columbians (32 per cent) aged 18-to-34 are more inclined to support the 2030 Winter Olympic bid because of the Indigenous partnership.”

However, on the flip side, there are those that will disagree and 46 percent of people believe Vancouver should launch a bid for the 2036 Summer Olympics.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Olympics

Previous story
Vancouver Island marmots released on Mount Washington
Next story
Vancouver Islanders’ Garfield song goes viral on TikTok

Just Posted

Puntledge Pollinator’s Butterfly Way project helped neighbours create pollinator friendly gardens. A total of 19 projects have been funded through the Comox Valley Community Foundation’s 2022 Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program. Photo supplied
19 local projects benefit from Comox Valley Community Foundation Neighborhood Small Grants program

Lucas Stiefvater has committed to matching up to $50,000 in donations to his two favourite Comox Valley non-profits. Phgoto supplied
Comox Valley resident celebrating 50 years in Canada with donation match of up to $50k

Project coordinator Paul Nash talks about water quality on a recent tour of the wastewater plant site in Cumberland. Record file photo
Cumberland hopes grants will offset wastewater work

Balfe Martin Private Wealth of RBC Dominion Securities is making the most of the Comox Bike Co YANA Ride fundraiser by offering to double ALL donations over $100 from July 5-15. Photo submitted
YANA Ride donation doubler hopes to raise $10,000 in 10 days