Kara Nystrom, a contender for Miss Health and Fitness 2022, is possibly the first transgender woman to enter in the U.S. magazine contest. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

Kara Nystrom, a contender for Miss Health and Fitness 2022, is possibly the first transgender woman to enter in the U.S. magazine contest. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)

‘A queer, feminine body against the world:’ for Victoria woman chasing crown

Kara Nystrom has entered a U.S. magazine ’s Miss Health and Fitness contest, soon open to voting

Victoria resident Kara Nystrom is competing for Miss Health and Fitness as possibly the first transgender woman to compete for the HERS Magazine title.

The U.S. health magazine will award its fifth Miss Health and Fitness with $20,000 cash and a spot on their magazine’s cover, which is seen by over 500,000 readers monthly, according to HERS website.

Nystrom discovered the competition about a month ago while promoting her small business on Instagram. Nystrom, who began her transition in 2015 following two previous involvements in abusive environments, said she’s always relied on fitness for its mental benefits. Her shot at the Miss Health and Fitness title is about opening the door for transwomen in typically cisgendered/heterosexual athletic spaces, she said.

“Especially early in my transition, I found it very difficult not just being transgender, but being seen as a woman in spaces that are traditionally male-oriented,” she said, referring to gyms and other recreational spaces. She and others have had great difficulty finding Victoria fitness instructors who are accepting and natural around transgendered people, she said.

To enter the contest, Nystrom submitted photos, a bio and a description of her ideal fitness photoshoot.

She was inspired by a timeworn industrial park covered in graffiti and other displays of art. Capitalism, and the inequality it has allowed to exist, is on its way out, she said.

“I wanted a strong feminine body – especially a queer feminine body – against the decaying world.”

The contest will be decided by a vote that begins at mshealthandfitness.com on April 26.

READ ALSO: Summerland firefighter’s transgender identity began 3 years ago

READ ALSO:Metchosin dance fitness leader takes final bow

Competing for the title has allowed Nystrom to encourage those beginning their own gender exploration with fitness.

“To me, this is a full circle. This is giving me the opportunity to fulfil that role (model) for somebody else … because it certainly wasn’t an easy road for me. This year’s been one to step up, own all the parts of myself and make some changes in the world.”

Growing up in the ‘70s and ’80s, Nystrom was surrounded by a mostly negative representation of transgendered people, she said. The experience, along with toxicity sometimes seen within the LGBTQ community as a result of the same trauma, led her to found Karadical Transformations life-coaching service last summer.

She’s made a goal of supporting residents of Victoria in asking questions and finding answers to their own gender identity.

Do you have a story tip? Email: kiernan.green@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Health and wellnessLGBTQ

Previous story
Nanaimo author’s online ‘coffee tour’ an added perk for visiting Vancouver Island
Next story
VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released back into the wild near Errington

Just Posted

Musical performances are one of many ways to be entertained at the Filberg Festival in Comox, happening this year July 29-31. File photo
Comox’s Filberg Festival announces 2022 entertainment lineup

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are set to be back in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Snowbirds set to arrive in the Comox Valley

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. April 14, 2022 marks six years since B.C. declared a public health emergency around the opioid crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Death penalty situation’: 6 years ago, B.C. declared toxic drug poisonings a health emergency

Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club exposition will take place Easter weekend at the Courtenay Legion, 367 Cliffe Ave. Photo supplied
Courtenay Gem and Mineral Club hosting show on Easter weekend