Two goats running loose in Central Saanich. (Courtesy of Central Saanich police)

Are ewe looking for two sheep on the lam in Central Saanich?

After animals were on the loose Friday morning, they’re now with animal control

Two sheep that were on the lam in Central Saanich on Friday morning have police hoping to find the owners.

The pair were running loose near Prosser Road and Sigmar Place before 8 a.m.

In an update about an hour later, Central Saanich police said the Jacob sheep were found and are now in the care of Capital Regional District animal control.

Police called the animals goats in their initial callout on Friday morning.

The owners of the sheep are asked to call Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441.

