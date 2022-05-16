Bartenders elevate Vancouver Island spirits with beer cocktail competition

Greater Victoria bartenders faced off in the sold-out inaugural Craft Beer Cocktail Competition.

Century by the Sea scored the top award for drink creator Anton Wilson. Judges determined his cocktail, topped with Springboard IPA foam as a garnish, as the top drink of the competition, hosted by the Victoria Beer Society at Lure Restaurant and Bar on May 9.

Century by the Sea includes 1.5 ounces of Sheringham Akvavit, 0.5 ounces Sirene chocolate liqueur, 0.5 ounces Imperative dry vermouth, 0.5 ounces spiced grape acid, 0.5 ounces Dakini Tidal Wilds kelp syrup, three dashes of ocean essence (2:2:1 creme de menthe, blue curacao, absinthe), two dashes of 4:1 saline, and topped with the IPA foam.

Ryan Simpson was named runner up with his Syngonium Arrow Head – two ounces Stillhead Rye Shine, one ounce lemon juice, 0.5 ounces cane syrup, egg white, Ms. Betters Bitters pineapple star anise bitters and one ounce of Red Arrow elderflower sour beer.

People’s choice went to Kade Russel for his California Love – 1.5 rye whiskey from Stillhead, 1.5 ounces blood orange Hefeweizen beer from Red Arrow, 1.5 ounces blood orange oleo, flamed spritz of rye tincture and garnished with dehydrated blood orange.

Next up for the Victoria Beer Society is the 28th edition of the Great Canadian Beer Festival which returns to Royal Athletic Park Sept. 9 and 10. Breweries plan to sling 1,000,000 litres of beer from every region of Canada.

Tickets and memberships are available at victoriabeersociety.com.

