This fluffy feline was first reported missing about five years ago by his vet tech human. Now he’s headed for his orignal owner and a new home. (FLEC/Facebook)

Embedded chip reunites B.C. cat with Ontario owner 5 years after move

Fluffy feline headed back to original owner and a new home in Ontario

A senior kitty is headed for home in Ontario after more than five years on the missing list for Find Lost and Escaped Cats (FLEC) in Greater Victoria.

The Colwood cat reported missing in late February was found not long later near Royal Bay bluff. But it wasn’t actually the beginning of this cat’s tale, FLEC president Jill Oakley said.

The Highlands resident runs FLEC and FLED (the original non-profit society launched in 2013 to locate dogs), but doesn’t serve as administrator of the cat side of the business, so didn’t have a name for the 13-year-old fluffy feline.

However, he was first reported missing about five years ago by his vet tech human. While she was forced to move away from Greater Victoria, the owner didn’t ever give up hope, Oakley said.

It turned out, the family that had the cat didn’t realize he had a microchip. During the cat’s latest escapade, the person who found him took him to a vet where the chip provided information about his original human – now living in St. Catherines, Ont.

“I think you could have knocked the owner over with a feather when they were contacted,” Oakley said, adding the woman is thrilled and working out details to get her pet home.

This isn’t the first time a cat will make an out-of-province trip to its original owner.

In 2018 a cat called Diva hitched a ride in a moving van from Calgary to Duncan, Oakley recalled. She was also microchipped and scored a flight back to Alberta.

Visit fledsearch.ca to learn more about the animal non-profit society that serves the Island.

