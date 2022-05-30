Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Stephen Tom, of Esquimalt, won $100,000 on a recent Scratch and Win and plans to take his family somewhere tropical. (BC Lottery Corp. photo)

Esquimalt man eyes tropical vacation after $100K Scratch & Win

‘My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand…’

After a quick trip to the hairdresser, Esquimalt man Stephen Tom decided to play his Scratch and Win – and ended the day with more than just a fresh cut – winning $100,000.

“I was at the kitchen counter when I saw the ticket was a winner and I didn’t believe it,” Tom said Monday (May 30). “I scanned it on my phone and showed my wife. We both couldn’t believe it.”

With the winnings, Tom plans to do more of what he loves: tropical island vacations with sun and sand.

“My family has always wanted to go to Hawaii or New Zealand where there are a lot of beaches.”

Tom also hopes to purchase a larger home.

Tom purchased his 5X the Money ticket from Thrifty Foods on Admirals Road.

ALSO READ: Luxurious Sooke home a lottery win away

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

lottery

Previous story
Full-scale Canada Day celebrations to return to Ottawa in new location

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns addresses the House of Commons during Question Period on Feb. 3, 2022. Credit: Christian Diotte, House of Commons Photo Services
Pressure mounts for Liberals to back Island MP’s bill decriminalizing drug use

Filberg Park. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Sun shines over Comox, Highland grads celebrate

Advance care planning allows every capable adult to express our desires for the health care interventions we want – and don’t want – in the event we are ever unable to speak for ourselves.
Advance Care Planning workshops upcoming in Comox

“Taming the Mane” by Christina Nilsson is one of the pieces on exhibit at the next Pearl Ellis Gallery show. Photo supplied
Comox art gallery’s members share the spotlight at next exhibit