An employer takes a leap at WildPlay Nanaimo’s Bungy Bridge during last year’s Toss the Boss fundraiser for brain injury awareness. The event raised more than $87,000 in 2021 and the Victoria and Nanaimo Brain Injury societies hope to see it generate $125,000 this summer. (Courtesy of Pam Prewett)

An employer takes a leap at WildPlay Nanaimo’s Bungy Bridge during last year’s Toss the Boss fundraiser for brain injury awareness. The event raised more than $87,000 in 2021 and the Victoria and Nanaimo Brain Injury societies hope to see it generate $125,000 this summer. (Courtesy of Pam Prewett)

Island brain injury fundraiser lets employees ‘drop their boss’ 46 metres in Nanaimo

Businesses have until Sept. 23 to raise $500 for cause, employer bungee jump

Brain injury advocates can toss their boss off WildPlay Nanaimo’s Bungy Bridge as a reward for their fundraising this summer.

This Brain Injury Awareness Month, the Victoria and Nanaimo Brain Injury societies invite businesses to join their second annual Toss the Boss fundraiser. Teams that raise $500 or more by Sept. 23 can hurl their employer from a height of 46 metres, and show them what it truly means to be let down by your employees.

Bosses fearing heights but still wanting to help the fundraiser can alternatively have their employees dunk them in water. Teams that raise $750 0r more will also get the chance to squirt their employers with water guns.

ALSO READ: 12 more electric vehicle chargers open at Victoria’s View Street parkade

The event raised more than $87,000 for the cause last summer and has a goal this year of $125,000, according to Victoria Brain Injury Society special projects co-ordinator Jordyn Pattersall. She told Black Press Media 36 teams registered last year and 50 are projected to sign up for this event. Prizes will be announced for the three teams that raise the most funds.

Pattersall said the society looks forward to making the event “bigger and better” this year.

In a release, executive director Pam Prewett called brain injury a “silent epidemic” and “orphan of the health care system.”

“Although many people are impacted by acquired brain injury, there’s not a lot of awareness, attention or funding that goes towards brain injury services in B.C.,” Prewett said.

The release reported more than 180,000 British Columbians to live with an acquired brain injury.

Prewett told Black Press Media several teams have already signed up and she’s “pushing everyone to go big or go home.”

To learn more, register or donate, visit tosstheboss.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

brain surgeryfundraiserfundraisingHealthcareNanaimo

Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Next story
New partnership looks to make B.C.’s tourism industry more disability-friendly

Just Posted

The Small Glories will be performing live at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre on Sunday, June 12. (Marc J Chalifoux Photography)
Powerhouse duo Small Glories to play Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Courtenay-Alberni MP vows to keep fighting, despite bill rejection

The child care centre will be located at Cumberland Community School. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland child care construction could begin in September

People hold a banner during a march to remember those who died during the overdose crisis and to call for a safe supply of illicit drugs on International Overdose Awareness Day, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Health Canada has approved B.C.’s request to decriminalize small possessions of illicit drugs. Beginning on Jan. 31, 2023, British Columbians 18 and older will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of street drugs on them, which can include opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine or MDMA. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Comox Valley safe supply proponent says B.C. decriminalization of street drugs a ‘flawed step’