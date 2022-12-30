Vernon Fire Rescue

It’s a girl! Firefighters deliver Vernon baby

Mother and newborn are doing well following emergency labour

An emergency labour left a mother and her baby in good hands on Thursday.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were called to Alexis Park Drive at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 29, for the situation.

On scene within minutes of receiving the call, firefighters confirmed a woman was in labour and the baby was already on the way. It was determined there was no time to transport the mother to hospital and firefighters jumped into action and helped deliver the baby girl.

BC Ambulance Service arrived on scene within seconds of the delivery and assessed the baby and mother before transporting the duo to hospital for additional care. Both the baby and mother are doing well.

“This call is an example of the quick action and teamwork often exhibited by our local emergency response agencies,” said deputy fire chief Alan Hofsink. “In order to prepare firefighters for situations like these, Vernon Fire Rescue crew members receive annual training for a number of major medical situations, including childbirth. We are incredibly proud of the crew and the work they did to assist the mother and help with a safe delivery.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services congratulates the family on its new addition and wish them well at the start of this new chapter.

READ MORE: 50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Candles burn in memory of fallen Enderby firefighter

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BabiesfirefightersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police arrest 2 after B&E in Youbou

Just Posted

The Cox family dog, Sadie, found a rare patch of sunshine in the garden last spring. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Leslie recaps the year that was

Sean Hayes completes a 560 kg (1,235 lb) lift, breaking the previous World Record of 550 kg (1,213 lb) set in 2020. Photo supplied
Comox Valley 2022 Year In Review: April

Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox’s Marina Park on March 5 to support Ukraine. Photo, Mike Chouinard
Comox Valley Year In Review: March

The Immigrant Welcome Centre's welcoming communities coalition coordinator, Julie Keumbehdjian is inviting the public to hear the experiences of new immigrants to Vancouver Island Jan. 25. Photo courtesy Immigrant Welcome Centre
Immigrant Welcome Centre holding collaborative event on immigrant experiences