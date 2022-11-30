Know someone deserves a car? Convince this Island charity and they might get one

Nominations are open for someone in need to win a new car.

From Dec. 1 to 15, people can nominate someone they believe deserves a free car, insurance, repairs, and a warranty courtesy of the Victoria Cool Aid Society and King’s Auto Sales.

“Last year we received more than 100 nominations in two weeks, which really pointed to the need. And this year with the cost of everything going way up and many people struggling just to get by, we expect to receive an even greater number of nominations,” said Lori Angelini, director of philanthropy and community engagement for Cool Aid.

The Cool Aid Society is a non-profit that serves adults impacted by poverty, colonization, stigma and homelessness.

In addition to the 2012 Chrysler 200 the recipient of the fourth annual car giveaway receives three months of insurance from Maxxam Insurance, one year of maintenance from Affordable Auto Repair, and a two-year warranty from Lubrico Warranties.

The winner of last year’s Pontiac Pursuit was a single mother who had escaped intimate partner violence and was nominated by her daughter.

“I actually feel like we are the ones who benefit from this program,” said David King, owner of King’s Auto Sales in Langford. “There is no greater gift than making life easier for someone who really needs it.”

Visit coolaid.org/ways-to-help/car-giveaway to nominate someone.

The winner will be announced Dec. 21.

 

