Curious Comicon Nanaimo takes place at Country Club Centre Saturday, May 6. Pictured here are Alex Carnegie, Deb Carnegie and Sam Carnegie, a.k.a. Loki, Hela and Thor, at the 2022 event. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo’s Curious Comicon will feature costumes, pinball arcade, Hollywood stories

Event happens May 6 at Country Club Centre

Pinball wizardry will be featured at a comic book convention in Nanaimo this month.

Curious Comicon takes place at Country Club Centre on Saturday, May 6.

One of this year’ attractions will be a pinball tournament put on by the Mid-Island Pinball League. It was conceived during a discussion that Mike Drummond, Curious Comicon non-profit society president, had with a customer who is a league member.

“I’m trying to figure out things to do for the show, because I’m always changing it…” said Drummond. “It’s morphed from two to nine pinball machines now, because [I thought] it would be cool to have an old arcade; I guess there used to be an arcade in this mall back in the day.”

A cosplay contest, wrestlers from Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling, a Mid Island Lego Users Group exhibit and notable comic book artists, such as John Delaney, will also be part of festivities. Also scheduled is a question-and-answer with Peter Kent, who was a stunt double for Arnold Schwarzenegger. Kent will get a chance to play a pinball machine inspired by the 1993 Schwarzenegger flick Last Action Hero.

Drummond also hopes someone cosplays as Tommy the Pinball Wizard, from The Who’s rock opera Tommy.

“Definitely, that would be epic,” he said. “I would love that.”

Curious Comicon runs from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at Country Club Centre on Free Comic Day, May 6. Admission is free, but there is a fundraising component benefiting the Nanaimo Child Development Centre and organizers are hoping to raise $5,000 for the cause.

For more information, visit www.curiouscomicon.com.

READ ALSO: Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal


