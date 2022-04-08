On a mission: Fernie local skis every day of season to prove a point

Jay Carter has skied every day of the 2021-2022 season so far just to prove that you can

Fernie local Jay Carter doesn’t let opening a business or delivering kids to school stop him from skiing every day. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)

What began as a joke to show off the ski-friendly lifestyle of B.C. soon morphed into a mission for Fernie local Jay Carter to go skiing every single day of the 2021-2022 ski season – and that mission is almost accomplished.

“I started on the ski hill in December, and so far I’ve skied every day of the season,” said Carter, who owns and operates the Guide’s Hut in downtown Fernie.

The motivation to log at least one turn every single day for Fernie Alpine Resort’s 127-day winter season was an injury a few winters ago, and the pandemic’s dampener on the seasons since.

“It really cramped my style,” he said. So really he’s just making up lost time.

“It began as a joke aimed at encouraging friends from Ontario to sell everything they had and move to B.C. where you can go skiing every day of winter, and it became a thing sometime over winter.”

Not every day is an expedition on the mountain, with many days consisting of a few quick runs down from Bear Chair when the hill opens at 9am, but that doesn’t stop him. “I’m still out on the hill.”

“I know I can get up Bear, do two laps, and still be here at 10 to open the store.”

With only 10 days to go to the last day of the season (Apr. 17), Carter said he’s feeling pretty good about reaching the finish line.

“I don’t see any reason that it’s not going to happen.”

Jay Carter records daily ‘lift updates’ to record his skiing mission for the 2021-2022 season. (Image courtesy of Jay Carter / The Guide’s Hut)

You can follow Carter’s ‘daily chairlift updates’ on the Guide’s Hut Facebook page – something he said has become a thing of it’s own.

“If I don’t post it, people will phone me at 2 o’clock to ask if I’m okay.”

Carter said the season had been great so far, but that comes from his grateful attitude towards any skiing at all.

“How do you complain about skiing, it’s the greatest thing in the world.”

Asked whether skiing every day of every season would become a regular ‘thing’, Carter said “it remains to be seen.”

“Next week I am going to sleep in.”

